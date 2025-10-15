Dalits won’t encourage children to become officers, says Chirag

Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said it was “deeply distressing” that people were being persecuted in the name of caste in today’s India. Addressing the media after meeting the bereaved family in Chandigarh, Paswan said, “Today, people are being harassed on the basis of caste, which is extremely unfortunate. An IPS officer was subjected to harassment. This country has always believed in unity and brotherhood, but some people are working to destroy that fabric.” Union minister Chirag Paswan at IGP Y Puran Kumar’s residence in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/ Hindustan Times)

Assuring full support to the family, Paswan said all their demands would be met. “I want to assure the family that their every demand will be fulfilled. The last rites of Puran ji have not yet been performed, and I want to tell them that justice will be done,” he said.

The Union minister added that if justice was denied in this case, it would send a wrong message to the community. “If they do not get justice, no Dalit family will ever feel encouraged to let their children rise in life. No matter how senior or powerful the accused are, strict action will be taken,” Paswan asserted.

Calling the late officer’s family his own, Paswan said he would personally ensure justice. “This is my family, and I will fight to get them justice. I have already spoken with the chief minister and the Union home minister, and I have come here today with a sense of responsibility,” he stated.