Dangling overhead wires pose safety risks across Ludhiana

Dangling electrical wires and tangled cables continue to pose a safety concern in several parts of Ludhiana, even as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) works on a ₹99-crore project to reorganise overhead wiring across the city. The utility says work in the Ludhiana West circle has been completed, while the remaining work in the East circle is expected to be finished before March 2027. Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the work in the West circle had been completed. (HT)

The PSPCL board of directors approved the project on December 29, 2025. The citywide plan was approved in January 2026 and initially envisaged 20 tenders, with 10 each for the Ludhiana East and West circles.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the work in the West circle had been completed. The work in the East circle was expected to be taken up during the winter and completed before March 2027.

Hans said the work had been deferred during the intense summer heat because it required power shutdowns, which would have inconvenienced consumers. The department was waiting for winter, when shutdowns would cause comparatively less disruption.

The project aims to organise overhead wiring, remove non-PSPCL cables from electricity poles and replace multiple cable joints. Such joints can contribute to electrical faults and fires, while low-hanging and tangled wires raise safety concerns.

In Ludhiana, the problem has been reported in crowded commercial areas, including Pindi Street, Electricity Market, Gur Mandi, Dal Bazar, Meena Bazar, Kesar Ganj Bazar, Madhavpuri and Chaura Bazar. Several areas of Basti Jodhewal have also been flagged for tangled or dangling wires.

Shopkeepers and residents in these localities have expressed concern about the risks posed by overhead cables, particularly in congested markets where wires criss-cross buildings and shopfronts.

Under the work listed for the Ludhiana West circle, areas include all blocks of Sarabha Nagar and BRS Nagar, Haibowal Kalan, Haibowal Khurd, Bajwa Colony, Sandhu Nagar, Joginder Haibowal, Gyan Nagar, Model Town, Model Gram, parts of Pakhowal Road, Kitchlu Nagar, Rishi Nagar, Durga Puri and Bawa Colony.

The PSPCL had earlier undertaken a pilot project in the City West division. It involved removing non-electrical wires from poles, raising low-hanging power lines and replacing multiple cable joints.

However, the extent to which the current project covers the specific localities where residents continue to report hazardous wiring needs to be established. The utility’s claim that work in the West circle is complete should also be distinguished from the broader concerns raised by residents about dangling cables in the city.