Day after Chandigarh school student’s stabbing, FIR registered

A day after a Class-12 student was stabbed outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, police registered an FIR against unidentified accused at the Sector 39 police station. A day after a Class-12 student was stabbed outside Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, police registered an FIR against unidentified accused at the Sector 39 police station. (HT File)

The statement of the injured student, who is currently admitted at Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was recorded on Thursday following which a case under Sections 323 (causing grievous hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Inspector Narinder Patial, SHO, Sector 39 police station, said investigations are on to identify the accused.

“The student seems to know the attackers but a clear picture will emerge in the coming days,” said the SHO.

The student, however, maintained that he does not know the attackers and that it was a clear case of robbery attempt.

The student had been attacked by two unidentified assailants outside his school around 11.30am on Wednesday. The attackers had stabbed him twice with a sharp-edged weapon besides punching and kicking him. The student was reportedly on his way to a public park from the school when the incident occurred.

As per school officials, the final practical of political science for the CBSE exams was held on Wednesday. Students got free around 11.30 am from the school. The victim was wearing a silver chain and bracelet. When he went outside the school, two unknown persons attacked him and tried to snatch his chain. When he resisted, they stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon. They later fled the spot.

As per school officials, who spoke to his father, the victim had received a cut on his lower abdomen and on his thigh. His condition is stable as per the school officials.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said that the department will liaise with the police department to ensure PCRs are present and on patrol outside all schools when classes get over.