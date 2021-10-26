Day before Captain's press conference, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says no Congress MLA would join him

A day before former Punjab chief minister and Congress veteran Captain Amarinder Singh is scheduled to address a press conference, party leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the wife of state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, dismissed any possibility of any Punjab Congress MLA going with Singh, adding that the best option for the former Army officer was to have joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

“Don't think any Congress MLA will leave with him (Singh). However, if he gives any favour to someone, they might. But people get attached to their party, one man alone doesn't form a party. Those attached to the Congress won't go,” Sidhu said, according to news agency ANI.

She further remarked that though Singh was given “all freedom” by the party, he never openly met any minister or legislator. “Who will trust him? It would've been best for him had he joined the SAD. It would've laid people's suspicion to rest, and he would've been able to win a few seats,” Sidhu, who, like her husband, is a former leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), further said.

At Wednesday's press conference, Singh is expected to formally resign from the Congress, and float his own party, which could be called the “Punjab Lok Congress.”

The now-former Punjab chief minister, who resigned on September 18, said after submitting his resignation to the Governor that he felt “humiliated” by the Congress. The development, which came nearly two months after Navjot Singh Sidhu was made the president of the Punjab Congress amid a bitter feud with Singh, resulted in the elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister.

However, following his resignation, Singh held several meetings with BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah, triggering speculations he could join that party. Then, on October 19, he announced he will float a new political outfit, adding that he was hopeful of entering into a seat agreement with the BJP for next year's assembly elections in Punjab, if the party, which has a government at the Centre, was able to resolve the ongoing farmers' protests over the three contentious central agricultural laws.