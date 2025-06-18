Day temp dives to 31°C after 3.6 mm rain in Chandigarh, but humidity stays

Much-awaited amid the scorching weather, rain finally arrived on Tuesday to cool things down. A family enjoying the rainy weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Thick clouds rolled in and brought along 3.6 mm rain, causing the maximum temperature to tumble to a more comfortable 31°C, down from 37.4°C on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), chances of rain will continue in the coming days, keeping high temperatures at bay.

At 31°C, the day temperature was a cool 5.6 degrees below normal and lowest since 26.4°C on May 5.

As it continued to drizzle sporadically through the day and the weather remained cloudy, mercury took a dive, IMD officials said.

But while the hidden sun was a welcome relief, the humidity shot up to between 71% and 88%, leaving residents still uncomfortable.

As per IMD, there is a chance of light rain in the city on Wednesday, before sunny skies return on Thursday.

The rain on Tuesday was caused by an active Western Disturbance (WD). Easterly winds are likely to take over by the weekend and usher in pre-monsoon showers.

The minimum temperature also fell from 27.7°C to 25.1°C, 1.4 degree below normal and lowest since 21.3°C on June 5.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 34°C, and the minimum temperature between 26°C and 27°C.

Meanwhile, monsoon continues to advance and covered more parts of Gujarat on Tuesday. Following a halt between May 26 and June 15, it has progressed rapidly over the past two days, covering most of Gujarat from the southern side and parts of Bihar on the eastern side.

As per IMD officials, it can reach parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days. The normal date for onset of monsoon in Chandigarh is June 27 and if the system maintains its pace, it is likely to keep its date with the city.