The police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting a 20-year-old Jalandhar woman who was found lying unconscious in Delhi on September 4. The victim, who was brought back a day later, is admitted in the Jalandhar civil hospital. Her family alleged that she has been sexually assaulted. Days after woman’s ‘abduction’, Jalandhar man arrested

The arrested man, identified as Balwinder Singh, has been booked under Sections of 127 (6) (illegal confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but cops say they are being pressurised by the family and political leaders for slapping sexual assault charges.

Leaders of political parties and social organisations thronged the civil hospital to meet the victim and her family members, demanding a detailed probe.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said they are carrying out an investigation considering all angles and looking into technical and digital evidence on the day of “abduction”. “The woman’s statement will be recorded once she recovers fully. She is stated to be stable,” he said.

According to the police, the Delhi police had found the woman lying in an unconscious state following which they somehow managed to contact her parents in Jalandhar.

BJP’s state president Sunil Jakhar visited the civil hospital and met the victim’s family members and doctors. “The condition of the girl is stable as briefed by doctors. We want the police to conduct a scientific investigation. The state’s law and order has totally collapsed as the incidents of snatching, abduction and crime against women are on the rise,” he said.

AAP MLA from Jalandhar West Mohinder Bhagat, who also approached victim’s family, said the government is committed to ensure to speedy justice to the victim.