DCs to invite public objections before religious conversions in Haryana

: District magistrates in Haryana will have to publish a public notice inviting objections from anyone for a proposed conversion of religion.

The public notice inviting written objections within 30 days will be affixed in the district magistrate’s office after a declaration is made by a woman or man that she or he is converting to another religion wilfully and not due to misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means, including use of digital mode or by marriage or for marriage.

The state assembly had passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill commonly known as anti-conversion legislation in March this year. Home Minister Anil Vij, who piloted the controversial piece of legislation, terms it as a law against love-jihad.

The anti-conversion law was notified on April 12 after governor’s assent. Subsequently, the state government on December 15 notified the Rules approved by the Council of Ministers for implementation of the anti-conversion law.

‘Why you want to convert to another religion?’

As per the procedure prescribed under the anti-conversion rules, an individual while making a declaration before the district magistrate to wilfully convert to another religion will have to spell out the reasons for conversion and for how long she or her has been following the religion which she or he has decided to renounce.

Both the parents or the surviving parent will also have to file a declaration before the district magistrate if the person intending to convert is a minor. A religious priest or any person who intends to organise conversion under the Act will also have to give a prior notice to the district magistrate stating the names and addresses of the persons who are likely to attend the conversion ceremony.

As per the Rules, the district magistrate on the receipt of written objections to an intended conversion will verify and get the matter inquired into by an officer. Following a verification or an inquiry, if the district magistrate finds that force or inducement has been used or is likely to be used in any conversion or a conversion has taken place without notice in contravention of the provisions of this Act, then he will refer the case along with all material adduced during the course of the inquiry to the police for registration of a case and investigation. However, a certificate of conversion will be issued by the district magistrate if he is satisfied that the conversion is wilful and without any misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage, as per the Rules notified on December 15.

‘Information about income required before converting’

Every individual, including a minor, making a declaration before the district magistrate expressing wilful conversion from one religion to another will have to furnish information about his or her occupation and monthly income. Officials said this is required since the anti-conversion law provides right to maintenance to the victim wife or husband and the minor child born out of the wedlock in the event of courts declaring such a marriage as null and void.

Also, the maintenance money awarded will be paid to the minor child until the child becomes an adult. However, the payment of maintenance expenses will continue if the child is unable to maintain himself or herself due to a physical or mental abnormality or injury. The sum will have to be paid for the unmarried daughter till she gets married, the Rules say.

If the respondent against whom the courts have issued orders to pay maintenance amount dies, the court on the application of the petitioner will allow payment of maintenance amount by making a charge on the immoveable property of the deceased respondent.

