Dead fish found floating in Sangrur village pond

A large number of dead fish were found floating in Dehlan village pond near Lehragaga in Sangrur district on Monday.

Locals saw two-three dead fish on Sunday, but the number increased rapidly on Monday.

Fisheries department chief executive officer Rakesh Kumar said the fish died due to lack of oxygen after rainwater entered the pond. “We have suggested the residents to bury the dead fish. The pond should be used for fishing to avoid such incidents in future as the contractor will keep it clean,” he added.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of the village, said the pond, spread over 2 acres, is near a residential area. Foul smell is emanating from the water body due to the decomposed fish, he added.

Pillu Singh, husband of village sarpanch, said neither the panchayat said the dead fish will be buried and pond will be cleaned.