Deepender Hooda demands white paper on health institutions

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Thursday said a report by the public policy think tank, NITI Aayog, on the performance of states had exposed Haryana’s BJP-JJP government as the state had ranked among the top three in the country in terms of unemployment and crime.

The think tank had tracked states’ performance on 17 parameters. “Haryana is also lagging behind in education, industrial and economic growth,” Hooda said.

Quoting the NITI Aayog data, he said, “Till 2014, Haryana was at the top in development parameters such as per capita income, investment, agricultural productivity and sports. But the state has now slipped to the 14th position. Haryana now ranks 12th in poverty, and 23rd in water sanitation,” the Congress MP said.

The report shows unemployment has increased in Haryana and states like Orissa have overtaken Haryana in health indicators, he said.

Alleging that the BJP-led government had not paid attention to the health infrastructure in Haryana during the last seven years, the Congress leader asked the state government to put up the number of hospitals set up by them.

“During Congress’ rule, 136 sub-health centres, 53 primary health centres, 37 community health centres, 25 general hospitals and at least 20 other hospitals were built or upgraded in Haryana,” he said.

He demanded a white paper on why 10 of the 11 approved institutes had not been built on All India Institute of Medical Sciences-2 campuses. “As a Rohtak MP, I had got these institutions of national importance approved by the Union Cabinet. The institutions include a 710-bedded National Cancer Institute, 600-bedded national cardiovascular centre, 500-bedded General Purpose Hospital, 500-bedded national transplantation centre, 500-bedded national centre for child health, 500-bedded digestive disease centre, 200-bedded national institute for geriatrics, 120-bedded centre for blood disorders, a comprehensive rehabilitation centre, centre for laboratory medicine, and national centre for nursing education and research.