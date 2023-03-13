Deepender questions Haryana govt over supplementary PPA with Adani

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Deepender Hooda on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party (BJP-JJP) government in the state for “succumbing” to Adani Group by agreeing to sign a supplementary power purchase agreement (PPA). Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Deepender Hooda staged a protest in Chandigarh, demanding an inquiry into the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group. (HT File)

The Rajya Sabha MP, who along with Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and party workers, staged a protest in Chandigarh, demanding an inquiry into the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group said Haryana government signed an agreement with Adani Power to buy cheap electricity for 25 years. “But by altering the terms of agreement, the present government has surrendered about 224 MW of cheap power. As Adani had stopped supplying electricity to the state since December 2020, the state government had to purchase expensive electricity,” Deepender said in a statement.

The Congress leader said that no legal action has been taken against the Adani Group despite it defaulting on the written agreement. “Due to this, the power corporations have suffered a loss of ₹1,144 crore,” he said,

A party spokesperson said that about 150 Congress leaders, including three working presidents, MLAs, former MLAs, former MPs courted arrest in Chandigarh during the protest march. The party leaders handed over a memorandum to Haryana governor’s representative, demanding a joint parliamentary committee inquiry into the Hindenburg report.