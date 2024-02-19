Defamation suit by Sukhbir Badal: Muktsar court tells Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to submit written reply on March 19

A Muktsar district court on Monday directed the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to furnish his written statement on March 19 in a defamation suit filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. A Muktsar district court on Monday directed the chief minister Bhagwant Mann to furnish his written statement on March 19 in a defamation suit filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

Additional civil judge (senior division) Raj Pal Rawl was hearing the matter.

On January 11, Sukhbir had filed a case against CM Mann seeking ₹1 crore in damages for allegedly making “malicious” allegations against the Badal family during a debate at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana in November last year.

The court had notified the CM to respond on February 19.

Plaintiff’s lawyer MS Brar said that the court had not directed Sukhbir or Mann to be present in Monday’s hearing.

“The CM appeared through his counsel as per the directions of the court and the matter has been adjourned for March 19 for filing a written reply,” said Brar.