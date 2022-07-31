Deficiency in services: MakeMyTrip, Indigo Airlines in soup

For inconvenience caused by a rescheduled flight and not providing taxi service as included in the package, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Indigo Airlines and MakeMyTrip India, respectively, to pay a total sum of ₹14,000 to six members of a Ludhiana-based family.

Sarabjit Singh Sidhu, his wife Rajwant Kaur, along with their relatives Manjit Singh Gill, Rashpal Kaur, Kuldeep Singh Gill and Paramjit Kaur Gill in their complaint said their flight scheduled for to leave for Port Blair on November 2, 2018, at 4.55am was cancelled and an alternative flight was provided on the same day at 10.30 pm, spoiling a whole day of their scheduled travel plan. The counsel of the complainants also stated that stay in hotels, ferries and vehicles for pick and drop including sightseeing were also not provided, though it was included in the package.

According to the complaint, on November 5, 2018, the driver demanded payment from them to drop them at the airport, they were not taken to light and sound programmes and a taxi was also not provided from the hotel to Port Blair Airport which were part of the package they purchased from Make My Trip.

The complainants alleged that in the package brochure, a visit to Elephant Beach was included and the same was also confirmed by an employee of MakeMyTrip. However, they were later made to pay extra charges for it.

In response, the opposite parties pleaded that the complaint was nothing but an abuse of process of law and the complaint was filed with a malafide intention. Also, Indigo Airlines submitted the flight was delayed on account of operational reasons beyond their control.

The order

The commission in its order observed that the brochure clearly mentioned that the car for intra/intercity transfers covering Port Blair and Havelock will be included in the trip.

The commission stated that if the complainants were not provided a taxi and they had to pay from their own pocket, it would be just and proper if MakeMyTrip is directed to pay ₹4,000 to them.

“By rescheduling the flight from 04.55 am to 10.35 PM, the very purpose of the package tour was defeated and at least one full day was spoiled. In our view, it would be just and proper if Indigo Airlines is made to pay a sum of ₹10,000 as compensation for the deficiency of services on its part”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON