Deficiency in services: MakeMyTrip, Indigo Airlines in soup
For inconvenience caused by a rescheduled flight and not providing taxi service as included in the package, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Indigo Airlines and MakeMyTrip India, respectively, to pay a total sum of ₹14,000 to six members of a Ludhiana-based family.
Sarabjit Singh Sidhu, his wife Rajwant Kaur, along with their relatives Manjit Singh Gill, Rashpal Kaur, Kuldeep Singh Gill and Paramjit Kaur Gill in their complaint said their flight scheduled for to leave for Port Blair on November 2, 2018, at 4.55am was cancelled and an alternative flight was provided on the same day at 10.30 pm, spoiling a whole day of their scheduled travel plan. The counsel of the complainants also stated that stay in hotels, ferries and vehicles for pick and drop including sightseeing were also not provided, though it was included in the package.
According to the complaint, on November 5, 2018, the driver demanded payment from them to drop them at the airport, they were not taken to light and sound programmes and a taxi was also not provided from the hotel to Port Blair Airport which were part of the package they purchased from Make My Trip.
The complainants alleged that in the package brochure, a visit to Elephant Beach was included and the same was also confirmed by an employee of MakeMyTrip. However, they were later made to pay extra charges for it.
In response, the opposite parties pleaded that the complaint was nothing but an abuse of process of law and the complaint was filed with a malafide intention. Also, Indigo Airlines submitted the flight was delayed on account of operational reasons beyond their control.
The order
The commission in its order observed that the brochure clearly mentioned that the car for intra/intercity transfers covering Port Blair and Havelock will be included in the trip.
The commission stated that if the complainants were not provided a taxi and they had to pay from their own pocket, it would be just and proper if MakeMyTrip is directed to pay ₹4,000 to them.
“By rescheduling the flight from 04.55 am to 10.35 PM, the very purpose of the package tour was defeated and at least one full day was spoiled. In our view, it would be just and proper if Indigo Airlines is made to pay a sum of ₹10,000 as compensation for the deficiency of services on its part”.
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
