Ludhiana: Mapping of properties to install UID number plates picks up pace

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 28, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Smart Identity cards for the properties will also be issued which will reduce the paperwork and facilitate the residents, said Ludhiana MC superintendent Vivek Verma

After being delayed for eight years, the project to install the unique identification (UID) number plates on all residential and commercial properties in the city has finally picked up the pace.

Through the UID, the record of properties and other information related to property tax, sewage connection, water connection and building map in Ludhiana, will be linked with a number. (HT Photo)
Through the UID, the record of properties and other information related to property tax, sewage connection, water connection and building map in Ludhiana, will be linked with a number.

Under the first phase, the properties will be digitally mapped through the geographic information system (GIS).

The fresh tenders for the project were opened for technical evaluation in February this year and the work orders for the 5.4 crore project were issued by the municipal corporation (MC) last month.

The residents will be issued a five-digit UID number and a QR code. Residents will also be issued portable UID cards which will have the record of all data digitally related to the property.

A deadline of 12 months has been set to complete the project.

In 2017, the UID number plates were installed at several thousand properties but the project was dropped after protests by residents. The authorities had planned to charge 100 to each property for the installation of UID number plates which the residents rejected.

MC officials said, under the first phase, different parts of the city will be mapped to create an updated database. After the survey the work to fix UID number plates on buildings will begin, they added.

As per the last survey conducted in the year 2014-2015, there are around 4.31 lakh properties in the city.

Through the UID, the record of properties and other information related to property tax, sewage connection, water connection and building map, will be linked with a number. Smart Identity cards for the properties will also be issued which will reduce the paperwork and facilitate the residents, said MC superintendent Vivek Verma.

The project to install UID number plates on properties was first proposed in the year 2012. It was also decided that the project will be undertaken by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre. A unique identification number for each property was allotted through the Geographic Information Mapping system.

The MC had put aside funding of 4.75 crore under the smart city project, the amount was raised to 5.74 crore later. The tenders for the project had got approved after being cancelled on three occasions.

