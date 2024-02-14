‘Delhi Chalo’ call: Roads remain traffic-free in Mohali as motorists steer clear of travel

Fearing heavy traffic congestion in the wake of the farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, most motorists opted to avoid travel, resulting in a smooth traffic flow on the Ambala-Chandigarh national highway (NH-152) on Tuesday. A Mohali resident, said, “I was supposed to go to Sonepat for an important meeting on Tuesday, but my family insisted that I postpone it due to the protest.” (HT Photo)

While motorists’ fear eventually proved to be unfounded, their apprehensions were based on the traffic snarls witnessed over the last two days, especially on the Zirakpur-Dera Bassi Road. Commuters were especially wary of travelling interstate, fearing clashes between the farmers and cops.

Vivek Singh, a Mohali resident, said, “I was supposed to go to Sonepat for an important meeting on Tuesday, but my family insisted that I postpone it due to the protest.”

Assistant sub-inspector (Dera Bassi traffic police) Gurdev Singh said, “People knew of the farmers’ call and thus avoided travel. They were also apprised of the diversions and road blockades, which is why there was little traffic on the roads.”

Commuters switch mode of travel

Taxi drivers, however, got the short end of the stick as they witnessed a drastic drop in their daily bookings. “I did not get any booking for Haryana or Delhi, so I chose to return home rather than keep waiting at the Zirakpur Bus Stand,” said Inderbir Singh, a taxi driver.

With the roads to New Delhi blocked, many commuters decided to travel by train, leading to a surge in demand for train tickets and considerably longer waiting lists.

A senior railway official said, “The heightened demand for trains, attributed to road blockages, has resulted in longer waiting lists for the next two days.”

For the NDLS Janshatabdi (12058) departing at 7:43 am on February 14 and 15, the waiting list stands at 166 and 90. Similarly, the Vandebharat (22448) departing at 3:32 pm has a waiting list of 43 for February 14, and 39 for February 15.

The wait list for the Kalka Shatabdi Express (12006) departing at 6:53 am on February 14 and 15 is 35 and 41, respectively. For the Kalka Shatabdi (12012), the waiting list is 32 and 28.

A prospective traveller, Sharanjit Singh of Chandigarh, says, “I attempted to reserve a ticket for February 14 due to a job interview in New Delhi, but the wait list is too long.”

A ticket booking agent in Chandigarh, who did not wish to be named, said, “There has been a notable surge in ticket demand. We are receiving increased inquiries about seat availability on superfast trains from Chandigarh to Delhi.”

Mohali and Chandigarh on alert

Cops were also on alert, and had set up checkpoints on the entry and exit points of the district to prevent any untoward incident. “The Punjab Police along with the Chandigarh Police had setup checkpoints to prevent chaos in Mohali and Chandigarh. We got additional force to ensure law and order amid the farmers’ march,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) HS Bal.