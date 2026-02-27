Delhi court sends 3 IYC workers arrested from Shimla to 3-day police custody

The high-voltage drama involving the Delhi Police and Himachal Pradesh Police continued even on early hours of Thursday morning, after the former, who was in state to arrest three persons in connection with “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit, was “again” detained even after a transit remand was granted by a Shimla court. The arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers being taken from Ambala Civil Hospital after their medical examination on Thursday. (ANI)

However, after repeated detentions, the Delhi police was finally able to leave with three accused at 5: 55 am. According to officials, Shimla Police released all the detained vehicles, allowing the Delhi Police to proceed with the accused and seized material. A Delhi Police personnel, without willing to be named, said, “Delhi Police has left from the Shoghi barrier in Shimla and has given the seizure memo to Shimla police. Delhi Police officials have taken along the DVR and the seized Thar vehicle of the accused.”

The trio—Saurabh, Arbaaz and Siddharth—was arrested from a resort in Chirgaon in connection with “shirtless protest” at the AI Summit in New Delhi. They were produced before a Delhi court on Thursday which sent them on 3-day police remand.

The drama unfolded when the Delhi Police team reached Himachal and arrested three persons in a case registered in New Delhi even as Himachal Police said that they were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out.

Shimla police said that on Wednesday morning they received information from a resort in Chirgaon regarding an alleged incident wherein a group of individuals in vehicles, bearing outside state registration numbers, had “forcibly” taken away three persons staying at the resort and had also removed certain electronic equipment, including a digital video recorder (DVR). According to people in the know of matter, state police intercepted three vehicles of the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Shoghi (near Shimla) and Dharampur (in Solan district) for failing to follow mandatory inter-state arrest protocols, including the procurement of transit remands. Both, the detained Delhi officers and the IYC workers, were subsequently produced in a court in Shimla as the legal tug of war intensified.

The high-voltage drama continued till late Wednesday evening as the Shimla police’s application, alleging procedural lapses by the Special Cell, was deferred by court until Thursday, following which the Delhi Police team resumed its journey to the national capital but was stopped again by Himachal cops at Shoghi.

An FIR was filed against the Delhi Police team on the complaint of resort owner under sections 329(4) (house-trespass), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(3) (kidnaps or abducts any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) and 190 ( member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) at Chirgaon police station.

“The Himachal Police were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out,” said a senior Himachal police official, who did want to be named and were

At night, the three accused, along with members of the Delhi Police, were taken to the residence of additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM II) Ekansh Kapil at 1 am, after undergoing medical examinations, where the Delhi Police’s plea for transit remand was heard and allowed.

However, the team of Delhi Police was again detained again at Kanlog in Shimla.

“The team led by ACP Rahul Vikram was intercepted to make them join the police investigation pertaining to an FIR registered against them for allegedly abducting three persons, trespassing into a resort, and stealing a DVR from a resort in Rohru,” a senior officer of Shimla police said, on request of anonymity.

“Delhi team was accompanied by Haryana Police personnel from Karnal district, who locked themselves inside their vehicles.Even after much persuasion, they did not join the investigation but only agreed to provide their names, ranks, and places of posting.”

However, they were later allowed to leave.

The Delhi Police ACP Rahul Vikram, while talking to the media, said, “We have given them the memo, which is the seizure memo. This is our government vehicle in which case property was kept, so it could not have been seized. Finally, we are all leaving now. We were kept in detention for so long.”

Political war erupts in Himachal

A political slugfest has erupted in Himachal Pradesh following the recent confrontation between Delhi Police and Himachal Police, with the ruling Congress defending the state police action and the BJP accusing the government of obstructing a lawful investigation.

Dismissing the allegation of the saffron party of “shielding accused”, principal media advisor to the chief minister Naresh Chauhan asserted that the state government had no intention of protecting any criminal but insisted that due process must be followed.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Vinay Kumar is accusing the Modi government of “completely banned freedom of expression”. “It seems as if an undeclared emergency has been imposed in the country, with no one free to speak out against the government and no one permitted to protest,” he said.

Supporting the action of Himachal Police, technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani said, “The action taken by the state cops was within the constitutional and legal framework.”

Hitting back, BJP MLA Vinod Kumar alleged that the Sukhu-led government was exerting pressure on police officials and attempting to shield those accused, adding that the incident had adversely affected the image of Himachal Police.

BJP Himachal chief Rajeev Bindal termed the developments as “unprecedented and deeply disturbing”. “Instead of allowing due legal process, the state government created a confrontation between law enforcement agencies by registering an FIR against the Delhi Police team that had come to execute lawful arrests. This is nothing short of the height of anarchy,” he said.

BJP submits memorandum to governor

The BJP, led by leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday submitted a memorandum to governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan, over the alleged conduct of Himachal Police and the state government in connection with the detention of three Youth Congress workers by Delhi Police.

The BJP delegation urged the governor to intervene and sought an appropriate Central inquiry into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Jai Ram alleged that one of the reasons behind the obstruction of the Delhi Police was to prevent the seizure and examination of CCTV DVRs and related documents. “There appears to be fear that the DVR footage could expose the entire conspiracy—who met the accused, who facilitated their stay, and who provided them support. The truth coming out would have completely exposed the government,” he alleged.