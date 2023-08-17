Devinder Bhullar’s premature release case to be decided in four weeks: Delhi Govt to Punjab and Haryana HC

The Delhi government has told Punjab and Haryana high court that the case of premature release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, will be decided within four weeks. During the hearing on Wednesday, the representative of the Delhi government told the Punjab and Haryana high court that his matter is pending before the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and the board would decide the case of the petitioner within a period of four weeks (HT File)

During the hearing on Wednesday, the representative of the Delhi government told the high court that his matter is pending before the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and the board would decide the case of the petitioner within a period of four weeks. The statement has been made in a case filed in 2022 by Bhullar in which he is seeking the quashing of an order whereby his premature release has been declined. As per the plea, he is undergoing life imprisonment and he has already completed more than 27 years’ actual sentence. As per Delhi government rules he was required to undergo only 14 years of actual sentence and 20 years’ sentence, including remissions. His case for grant of premature release has been deferred repeatedly without application of “judicious mind”, the plea had stated. In view of the statement, the high court bench of justice JS Bedi has deferred the hearing on his plea for October 18.

Bhullar, who comes from Dayalpura Bhaike in Bathinda was booked under TADA and other related laws in September 1993 in connection with the Delhi bomb blasts. In 2001 Bhullar was awarded death sentence by a Delhi court which in 2014 was commuted to life imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON