Mohali: Delhi man killed, 3 hurt as truck hits car in Dera Bassi

A 27-year-old man from Delhi died and three others were injured after a “speeding” truck hit their car on the Dera Bassi flyover in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav, who was driving the car. Police said the group was travelling from Delhi to Shimla for a vacation when the accident occurred around 1.30 am. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Dera Bassi civil hospital. (HT File)

Police said the car overturned after the collision. The truck driver fled with his vehicle. Vaibhav died on the spot. Among the injured are Vaibhav’s wife Anupriya, his sister Disha and a friend, Yaksh. Police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Dera Bassi civil hospital. Disha was later referred to a hospital in Chandigarh. Yaksh said the truck driver stopped initially, but chose to flee.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are being made to trace the truck involved in the accident, officials said.

The Dera Bassi and Kharar stretches have recorded several fatal mishaps in SAS Nagar district in the recent years.