Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A Delhi resident shot dead his wife’s friend before turning the gun on himself at a tourist resort at Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.
Police said the incident took place at a hotel at Shuru village around 7am.
Sources said the accused reached Manali on Thursday night. He also shot at his wife but she suffered a bullet wound in the arm.
She was rushed to a local hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger.
It is learnt that the woman and her friend, who is from Gurugram, ran hotels on lease in Manali.
Soon after the incident, the hotel staff informed the police. Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma was at the spot. A team of forensic experts also arrived to collect evidence.
Tributes paid to Sidhu Moosewala as AAP-led Punjab govt’s maiden budget session begins
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday after paying tributes to singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, former ministers jathedar Tota Singh and Hardipinder Singh Badal and other personalities, who passed away since the last session. The members also paid tributes to former MLAs Sukhdev Singh Sukhladhi and Shingara Ram Sahungra, Arjuna awardees Gurcharan Singh Bhangu and Hari Chand and freedom fighters Tara Singh, Swarn Singh, Crora Singh and Sukhraj Singh Sandhawalia.
Maharashtra politics: CPI(M) accuses BJP of orchestrating Shiv Sena rebellion
Wading into the ensuing political crisis unfolding in Maharashtra, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has condemned the “spiriting away” of Shiv Sena MLAs by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and urged for protest against the misuse of state power. The Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena faction now have the required 37 legislators needed to split the Hindutva party without being disqualified under the anti-defection law.
K'taka CM in Delhi for Murmu nomination, says no plan to discuss cabinet rejig
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who arrived here on Thursday, said he has no plans to meet the top BJP leadership during the trip to discuss the long-pending cabinet rejig in the state. The chief minister reached here to be present during the filing of nominations by BJP presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Bommai will be one of the proposers for the NDA candidate.
Karnataka: BJP accuses Cong regime of 'appeasing minorities' through text books
Launching a tirade against the opposition, which has alleged saffronisation of school textbooks, the BJP government in Karnataka on Thursday charged that previous Siddaramaiah led government had made various changes in the books only to 'appease' the minority communities and push communist ideology.
Is it a flapping of wings? Or are these the limbs of a friendly octopus? This metallic installation is the latest landmark of the capital, here on Mathura Road. A sari-wearing labourer, sweeping the pavement nearby, discloses that it was finished seven days ago. This piece is marked with the seal of Delhi government's Public Works Department. Indeed, the installation belongs to a panorama that is forming up in Delhi's heart.
