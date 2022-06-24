Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delhi man shoots wife’s friend dead before turning gun on himself in Manali
A Delhi resident shot dead his wife’s friend before turning the gun on himself at a tourist resort at Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday
A team of forensic experts arrived to collect evidence at the hotel at Shuru village in Manali where the incident occurred on Friday. (Representative image)
A team of forensic experts arrived to collect evidence at the hotel at Shuru village in Manali where the incident occurred on Friday.
Published on Jun 24, 2022 01:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Delhi resident shot dead his wife’s friend before turning the gun on himself at a tourist resort at Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at a hotel at Shuru village around 7am.

Sources said the accused reached Manali on Thursday night. He also shot at his wife but she suffered a bullet wound in the arm.

She was rushed to a local hospital and her condition is stated to be out of danger.

It is learnt that the woman and her friend, who is from Gurugram, ran hotels on lease in Manali.

Soon after the incident, the hotel staff informed the police. Kullu superintendent of police Gurdev Chand Sharma was at the spot. A team of forensic experts also arrived to collect evidence.

