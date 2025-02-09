Delhi poll results : ‘Aur lado aapas mein’: Omar’s apparent jibe at INDIA bloc

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday took an indirect dig at the opposition INDIA bloc members, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, as the BJP was heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly polls. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday took an indirect dig at the opposition INDIA bloc members, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, as the BJP was heading for a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly polls. (HT File)

“Aur lado aapas mein!!! (Keep on fighting each other),” Omar posted on X with a meme. He mocked at the INDIA bloc leaders for not putting up a joint fight in the Delhi assembly elections which resulted in the defeat of AAP and the Congress.

The BJP emerged victorious by taking 48 seats and AAP could just win 22 seats while Congress failed to open its account in the assembly polls which the India bloc partners contested separately.

He was taking an indirect dig at the Congress and AAP leaderships who failed to stitch an alliance for the Delhi assembly polls despite both the parties contested Lok Sabha polls jointly last year.

This isn’t the first time Omar Abdullah had targeted India Alliance leadership earlier also J&K chief minister had highlighted disunity among the alliance partners of India Alliance.

In J&K assembly elections held last year, the NC had stitched a pre poll Alliance with the Congress and both the parties jointly won 48 seats with NC alone taking away 42 seats.