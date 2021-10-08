Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue scare: 43 buildings inspected in Ludhiana, two challans issued
Dengue scare: 43 buildings inspected in Ludhiana, two challans issued

Forty-three buildings were checked on Malhar Road, Ludhiana and challans were issued to the owners of two buildings after the teams found mosquito larvae on their premises
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:56 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

With a rise in cases of dengue being reported in the city, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and district health department teams conducted inspections to check mosquito breeding on Malhar Road on Friday.

Additional MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also accompanied the teams during the exercise. Forty-three buildings were checked on Malhar Road and challans were issued to the owners of two buildings after the teams found mosquito larvae on their premises.

The teams inspected the rooftops of these buildings and other points which are susceptible to mosquito breeding.

The owners and tenants were also asked to avoid water accumulation on their respective premises.

As per officials, joint teams of district health department and MC have been conducting inspections to check mosquito breeding and 18 such teams are working in the city.

Senior MC officials accompanied the teams on Friday to supervise their working.

MC health officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said that two challans were issued after mosquito larvae were found in buildings.

Continuous inspections will be conducted in different parts of the city to keep a check on mosquito breeding., he added.

