Dense fog envelops many cities in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with dense fog reducing visibility in Amritsar and a few other places.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning, a Meteorological Department official here said.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.6 degrees C while Faridkot recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Moga experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's minimum settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius while Fatehabad recorded a low 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.2 degrees C while Gurugram's minimum settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.