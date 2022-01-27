Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dense fog envelops many cities in Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

Dense fog envelops many cities in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius.
Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning.(HT_PRINT)
Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Copy Link
PTI | , Chandigarh

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with dense fog reducing visibility in Amritsar and a few other places.

Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Adampur and Halwara in Punjab and Karnal and Ambala in Haryana witnessed fog in the morning, a Meteorological Department official here said.  

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold recording a low of 2.6 degrees C while Faridkot recorded a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department's weather report here.

Moga experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius while Hoshiarpur recorded a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana's minimum settled at 5.7 degrees Celsius while Patiala registered a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius while Fatehabad recorded a low 5.3 degrees Celsius.

Sirsa experienced a cold night recording a low of 5.2 degrees C while Gurugram's minimum settled at 5.5 degrees Celsius.        

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.2 degrees Celsius. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab haryana diesel car owner in chandigarh fog + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out