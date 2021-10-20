Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dera Bassi: 70 new cases surface in fifth diarrhoea outbreak in two months
chandigarh news

Dera Bassi: 70 new cases surface in fifth diarrhoea outbreak in two months

Dera Bassi MC claimed that there was a sewage leakage, which has been plugged and now the water supply is normal
According to Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh, water was supplied through tankers till the sewage leakage was stopped. (HT Photo)
According to Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh, water was supplied through tankers till the sewage leakage was stopped. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

As many as 70 diarrhoea cases have been reported at Gulabgarh road in the past two days, making it the fifth outbreak in the Dera Bassi sub-division in the past two months.

Dera Bassi MC, however, claimed that there was a sewage leakage, which has been plugged and now the water supply is normal.

Contaminated supply is a common cause of cholera, a bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Senior medical officer, Dera Bassi, Sangeeta Jain said, “For the past two days, our teams are visiting the affected area and a medical camp has been set up. We are urging people to drink boiled water and chlorine tablets have been distributed. Now the situation is under control.”

In the past two months, around 900 people have been infected and two have died due to three outbreaks at Baltana, Peermuchalla village and Sukhna Colony near Dhakoli, all in Zirakpur, which falls under the Dera Bassi sub-division of the Mohali district.

Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh said, “We stopped the normal supply and water was supplied through tankers. There was some leakage of sewage, which has been plugged. Now, fresh supply has been restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out