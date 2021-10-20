Dera Bassi: 70 new cases surface in fifth diarrhoea outbreak in two months

As many as 70 diarrhoea cases have been reported at Gulabgarh road in the past two days, making it the fifth outbreak in the Dera Bassi sub-division in the past two months.

Dera Bassi MC, however, claimed that there was a sewage leakage, which has been plugged and now the water supply is normal.

Contaminated supply is a common cause of cholera, a bacterial disease that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

The infection is often mild or without symptoms, but can sometimes be severe and life-threatening.

Senior medical officer, Dera Bassi, Sangeeta Jain said, “For the past two days, our teams are visiting the affected area and a medical camp has been set up. We are urging people to drink boiled water and chlorine tablets have been distributed. Now the situation is under control.”

In the past two months, around 900 people have been infected and two have died due to three outbreaks at Baltana, Peermuchalla village and Sukhna Colony near Dhakoli, all in Zirakpur, which falls under the Dera Bassi sub-division of the Mohali district.

Dera Bassi municipal council’s executive officer Jagjit Singh said, “We stopped the normal supply and water was supplied through tankers. There was some leakage of sewage, which has been plugged. Now, fresh supply has been restored.