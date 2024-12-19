Dera Bassi to get 8 ponds for recharging water table

Considering the depleted underground water table in Dera Bassi, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain on Wednesday said eight new ponds for recharging purposes will be prepared in the sub-division, expanding over 20 acres each. Similarly, to identify the drains falling in private land, as many as 21 such water bodies have been notified whereas another 21 will be notified in the coming days to ensure the natural flow of rain water. (HT FIle photo)

Reviewing the progress of activities undertaken by the water resources department (drainage-cum-mining and geology division) at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, on Wednesday, she directed the department officials to expedite the process of digging ponds in the already identified areas in the sub-division - Handesra and Sarangpur ( both along Tangri Nadi), Antala drain, Rajapur Khelan, Bijanpur, Rani Majra, Bahora (along Ghaggar river), etc.

She said these recharge-cum-collection ponds will be prepared by constructing check dams to stop the spillage of the flood water that would help replenish ground water as well as save land from flooding.

Besides, to make choes and drains free from the disposal of various liquid waste being poured in, the departments concerned have been asked to plug the areas from where the waste is pouring in within a stipulated time limit. About 46 such points have been identified in the district by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and drainage departments as notices have already been served upon the departments to take action on priority and submit the report.

Taking stock of flood protection works done in the district, DC Jain said a total of 36 strengthening works across choes, creeks, drains, Ghaggar river, Jhirmal Nadi, Tangri Nadi, Patiala Ki Rao, Jayanti Devi Ki Rao, etc, have been completed at an approximate cost ₹ 627.24 lakh under non-plan, state disaster management fund and MGNREGA, to protect the fields and population.

Officers present at the meeting included additional deputy commissioner Viraj S Tidke, sub-divisional magistrate Amit Gupta, district revenue officer Aman Chawla, district drainage-cum-mining and geology officer Gurtej Singh, and tehsildar Arjun Singh Grewal among others.