Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim discharged from Rohtak hospital

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS ) in Rohtak and taken back to Sunaria jail under tight security on Thursday afternoon after doctors found his health parameters normal.

The dera head was admitted to PGIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of dizziness.

PGIMS medical superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya said the sect head had declined to undergo the Covid-19 test before he was admitted. “On Wednesday, we received calls from Sunaria prison officials that his blood pressure has dropped. We sent Dr Sandeep, who is a nodal officer, along with two physicians. They found his blood pressure to be normal and returned. We received another call from the jail in the evening and decided to bring Gurmeet Ram Rahim to PGIMS,” she said.

A board of seven doctors was formed to treat him but he refused to give his swab samples for the rapid antigen test. “The doctors started the treatment after taking full precautions as the patient refused to undergo the Covid test,” she said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been jailed in Rohtak since 2017 after he was convicted of raping two women followers.