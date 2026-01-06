‘Derogatory’ remarks on Sikh tenets: Akal Takht summons Punjab CM on Jan 15

Escalating the standoff between the AAP government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Monday summoned chief minister Bhagwant Mann for January 15. The summons follows allegations that Mann made derogatory remarks regarding Sikh traditions and tenets. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann is the third sitting Punjab CM to be summoned by the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala. While Badal was summoned in 1979 by the then jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in Sikh-Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar, Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering a police action in the Golden Temple. He eventually sought atonement two years later.

Giani Gargaj said Mann’s comments on Sikh Rehat Maryada (code of conduct) and the principle of Daswandh (religious tithe) had “deeply hurt the Sikh psyche”. He also cited “objectionable videos” circulating online that allegedly show the CM displaying “arrogance of power”. The Akal Takht will verify the authenticity of these videos before deciding on further action.

The notice clarified that because Mann is a patit (a Sikh who cuts his hair), he cannot appear on the Akal Takht platform itself and must instead report to the secretariat at 10 am on January 15.

This development follows the recent registration of an FIR against 16 individuals regarding the 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib—an issue Mann claims the SGPC is using as a “shield” to protect political associates.

One of the accused, Satinder Singh Kohli, a former SGPC auditor and close aide of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh, was arrested 12 days after an Amritsar court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea. The FIR, filed by Sikh Sadbhawna Dal leader Baldev Singh Wadala, includes charges of criminal breach of trust, forgery, and outraging religious feelings.

This follows a 2020 report by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation and a subsequent Akal Takht probe that flagged systemic negligence and record-keeping lapses regarding the missing saroops.

Giani Gargaj also asked the Punjab government to explain the delay in justice in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege and the 2017 Maur bomb blast case. He alleged that despite evidence linking Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim to these incidents, the AAP government has used the cases for political gain while failing to arrest the masterminds.

The acting jathedar accused the state of an anti-Sikh bias, noting that while the government uses laws like the National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Sikh youth for minor social media posts, it failed to challenge the transfer of sacrilege cases out of Punjab.

Accompanied by Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Tek Singh Dhanaula, Giani Gargaj warned that Punjab assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan might also be summoned for failing to fulfill a three-year-old promise to deliver justice to the Sikh sangat (community).

Amid these tensions, Punjab cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond appeared at the Akal Takht secretariat on foot on Monday to offer an explanation regarding the controversial depictions at the Bhai Jiwan Singh Memorial.

Supporting the Takht’s authority, SAD Delhi chief Paramjit Singh Sarna urged CM Mann to appear with “full humility”, stressing that no political office-bearer is above the collective discipline of Sikh rehat maryada.

Will abide by Takht decision: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said he will appear before the Akal Takht. “Sri Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh. Any command or order from the highest temporal seat of Sikhs is acceptable with full reverence and will be obeyed. I will walk barefoot before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh and not as a chief minister,” he said in a post on X in Punjabi.

He also indicated that he might not participate in a conference at GNDU here, scheduled to be attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

“On January 15, the Honourable President of the country is coming to participate in the conference at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. I also seek forgiveness from the President as I will not be able to attend the event. For me, the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is supreme and will always remain so,” Mann added.