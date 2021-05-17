Despite govt orders, health workers in Punjab vaccinating all in 18-44 age group

Defying state government orders to vaccinate certain set of people in 18-44 age group, the vaccination is open for all at all immunization facilities across the state.

In the third phase of vaccination in this particular age group, the state government is specifically inoculating families of healthcare workers, co-morbid persons and construction workers.

However, people in these age groups can be seen thronging vaccination centres in huge numbers, making it difficult for health authorities to arrange vaccine for all. It has been seen that the health staffers could not ask the beneficiaries to show any comorbid condition card or any other documents related to their disease before registering them for the vaccination.

“The problem is not only persisting in Patiala but across the state. This is the main reason that Punjab exhausted one lakh doses of Covid vaccines in three days,” said a senior doctor.

He added that the health teams could not deny vaccine when people in this age group walked in directly to get the jab.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Satinder Singh said the health teams have been instructed to follow strict guidelines issued by the government to entertain certain categories in the 18-44 age group.

“The categories defined by the government are administered vaccination on priority basis. We are monitoring the situation on daily basis and try to cover maximum people under this age group,” Dr Singh said.

People come with some health certificate along with them to get vaccinated, he said.