News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Properties of terrorists hiding in Pak to be attached: J&K DGP

Properties of terrorists hiding in Pak to be attached: J&K DGP

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Sep 07, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Addressing media persons at Rajouri, the DGP said, “We have prepared a database of such terrorists and the process will continue till we wipe out terrorism”

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that around nine to 12 foreign terrorists were still active in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He added that the properties of terrorists, who fled to Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir, will be seized as part of government’s comprehensive crackdown on terror network in the Union territory.

Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh. (HT File)
Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh. (HT File)

Addressing media persons at Rajouri, the DGP said, “We have prepared a database of such terrorists and the process will continue till we wipe out terrorism.”

Singh warned the overground workers and sleeper cells of a strict action under law. “They are being watched. We have initiated action against such terror operatives and their sympathisers,” he said.

For terrorists from J&K hiding across the Line of Control, he said that if they tried to come back to carry out terror activities, they will be killed.

“There are inputs that the active terrorists keep shuffling from Kulgam-Shopian to Rajouri-Poonch range. Three have been killed and operations are on eliminate remaining as well,” he said.

The DGP said that in the past month, the security forces eliminated three terrorists in Rajouri and Reasi districts. He appreciated the proactive participation of the village defence committees in anti-terror operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out