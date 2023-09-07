Properties of terrorists hiding in Pak to be attached: J&K DGP

Director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that around nine to 12 foreign terrorists were still active in the districts of Rajouri and Poonch. He added that the properties of terrorists, who fled to Pakistan from Jammu and Kashmir, will be seized as part of government’s comprehensive crackdown on terror network in the Union territory. Director general of Jammu and Kashmir police Dilbag Singh. (HT File)

Addressing media persons at Rajouri, the DGP said, “We have prepared a database of such terrorists and the process will continue till we wipe out terrorism.”

Singh warned the overground workers and sleeper cells of a strict action under law. “They are being watched. We have initiated action against such terror operatives and their sympathisers,” he said.

For terrorists from J&K hiding across the Line of Control, he said that if they tried to come back to carry out terror activities, they will be killed.

“There are inputs that the active terrorists keep shuffling from Kulgam-Shopian to Rajouri-Poonch range. Three have been killed and operations are on eliminate remaining as well,” he said.

The DGP said that in the past month, the security forces eliminated three terrorists in Rajouri and Reasi districts. He appreciated the proactive participation of the village defence committees in anti-terror operations.

