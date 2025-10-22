DGP Gaurav Yadav calls for people-friendly policing on commemoration day

Gaurav Yadav, director general of police (DGP), Punjab, paid tributes to the bravehearts on the 66th state-level Police Commemoration Day at the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) Headquarters in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

Describing the Punjab Police as an exceptional force that has served the nation with unmatched dedication during both peace and turmoil, the DGP said since September 1981, the Punjab Police had sacrificed 1,802 officers, including three police personnel this year alone, in the line of duty.

After laying floral wreaths at the Police Martyrs’ Memorial, the DGP said it is because of these bravehearts that people are living peacefully today.

“The Punjab Police have a proud legacy of bravery, courage, and commitment to rooting out militancy. The force will continue to uphold peace and communal harmony in the border state,” he said.

Yadav added that the state police had so far seized over 1,300 kg of heroin, aided by more than 16,000 public tips received via the Safe Punjab helpline under state government’s war against drugs campaign.

Apart from it, the Punjab Police busted financial channels linked to narcotics operations by arresting 64 hawala operators and seizing ₹14 crore in illicit funds, the DGP said.

On the issue of extortion calls, the DGP said that investigations revealed that over 80% of such calls were made by local criminals posing as gangsters. He directed all commissioners of police and SSPs to treat each extortion call as an FIR and conduct a thorough probe. “Our topmost priority is common citizens,” he said, emphasising that Punjab Police aims to deliver people-friendly and effective policing.

The DGP met the families of police bravehearts, listened to their concerns, and assured them of continued support from the Punjab government and the police department.