City markets were flooded with shoppers making traditional purchases of gold, silver, utensils, and earthen products on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday. Dhanteras shopping frenzy sweeps Ludhiana (HT Photo)

The demand from the buyers was so much that several prominent jewellery stores reported depleted stocks of precious metals, and crockery outlets observed a notable shift towards traditional steelware.

Despite a staggering 20% increase in gold rates compared to the previous year, residents demonstrated unwavering enthusiasm for the age-old tradition of acquiring gold and silver on Dhanteras, which is considered as an auspicious start to the festive season.

Gulshan Pahwa, owner of Pahwa Crockery and Gift House in Ghumar Mandi, highlighted the noticeable shift in consumer preferences on Dhanteras.

“While people usually opt for glassware and bone china, aligning with their modernised modular kitchens, on Dhanteras, they prefer age-old traditional ware. Utensils made of steel, aluminum, and bronze, ranging from dinner sets to tiffin boxes and water bottles, are in high demand,” Pahwa said.

The impact of this traditional preference was not limited to crockery alone. Prominent jewellery brands near Mall Road reported a swift depletion of gold and silver coins just hours after opening. The demand for idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi also witnessed a significant surge as compared to the previous year.

“We are already out of stock for gold and silver coins. Additionally, the demand for Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi idols is higher this year as compared to last year. We anticipate robust sales by the end of the day,” a spokesperson for a pan-India gold jewellery brand said.

Ludhiana residents also diversified their purchases on Dhanteras, adding earthen lamps, plant saplings, and even cleaning tools to their auspicious buys.

Explaining the symbolism behind buying a broom on Dhanteras, a local vendor said, “Purchasing a broom on this auspicious day is believed to sweep out poverty, and all financial worries of the family will be removed from the home. This age-old tradition has gained immense popularity this season, and we have sold at least 50 brooms since morning.”

