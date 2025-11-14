Dharamshala: Churah MLA joins police investigation

BJP MLA from Churah assembly constituency in Chamba district, Hans Raj, who was granted an interim bail by a local court in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case registered against him, on Thursday joined the police investigation. The local court of Chamba on Tuesday granted interim bail to the MLA till November 22 and directed Hans Raj to join investigations. (HT Photo for representation)

Police officials confirmed that the legislator’s medical examination was conducted, following which he was questioned by the investigating team. The legislator had remained untraceable for nearly a week after a case against him was registered.

A controversy erupted earlier this month after a woman lodged a complaint accusing the MLA of sexually exploiting and intimidating her. The MLA had moved to court after a woman had filed a complaint against him at the women’s police station, Chamba, on November 7, accusing the legislator of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor. She alleged that Hans Raj had been sexually exploiting her ever since.

Following the complaint, the MLA was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through a false promise of marriage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier this month, the girl shared a seven-minute video online, crying and alleging that the MLA had ruined her family and that she feared for her life. In response, Hans Raj released a video calling the allegations baseless and announcing plans to file a defamation case.