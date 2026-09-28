Dharamshala: EC’s clarification exposes Cong’s campaign over SIR, says Bindal

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Sunday said the controversy created by the Congress across the country over the past several days has now been answered by the election commission of India. Bindal alleged that Congress was preparing to blame the election commission for its electoral setbacks rather than undertaking serious introspection over the reasons for its defeats. (HT File)

He said the election commission has stated that decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) were taken with the unanimous approval of the full commission. “The three election commissioners have made it clear that the final decisions were taken collectively. After this clarification, the claims made by the national as well as state leadership of the Congress stand challenged,” Bindal said.

He said that creating a nationwide atmosphere in which constitutional institutions are repeatedly put in the dock has become a recurring feature of Congress politics. “Whether it is the election commission, the Supreme Court or other constitutional institutions, Congress repeatedly raises questions and makes allegations against them,” he said.

Bindal alleged that Congress was preparing to blame the election commission for its electoral setbacks rather than undertaking serious introspection over the reasons for its defeats. “Sometimes they raise questions over EVMs, sometimes they talk about ‘vote theft’, and now they are targeting the SIR process. Instead of analysing their electoral performance in the right spirit, they are attempting to shift the blame onto constitutional institutions,” he said.

The election commission said that differing views and observations can arise during internal deliberations, but that the commission’s final decisions over the past years were unanimous. However, Conress alleged that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections during internal deliberations on certain electoral-roll-related steps, an issue that remains part of the ongoing political debate.

Bindal said that the Himachal Pradesh Congress leadership was also participating in the same campaign. “The people of the country understand the reality. Congress should introspect over the reasons for its electoral defeats rather than trying to make constitutional institutions a scapegoat,” he said.

He added that political parties have every right to raise questions in a democracy, but allegations concerning constitutional institutions should be based on facts and dealt with through established democratic and legal processes.