Dharamshala: No place for chitta mafia in ‘devbhoomi’, says CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday led the ‘Anti-chitta Awareness Walkathon’ in Dharamshala with a large number of schoolchildren and people from various sections of society taking part in the event. The CM accompanied the children throughout the entire stretch till the concluding point of the rally, giving clear message of the commitment of the government to wipe out chitta and other drugs from the State. (HT Photo)

The walkathon, which started from Dari Ground Dharamshala was marked with anti-drugs slogans with students and the citizens carrying placards giving message of “Drug Free Himachal” and eradication of all type of drugs including the fatal chitta from the State, concluded at Police Ground Dharamshala. The CM accompanied the children throughout the entire stretch till the concluding point of the rally, giving clear message of the commitment of the government to wipe out chitta and other drugs from the State.

While addressing a gathering at Police Ground, the CM signaled strict warning to the chitta mafia and said that henceforth, the drug peddlers have no place to hide anywhere in Devbhoomi. He said that although the PIT-NDPS Act was not invoked for years, the present State government has implemented it on the ground. Under this law, 46 major traffickers have been detained.

Issuing a warning, he said, “Every single rupee earned from drugs will be seized and we have proven and have confiscated ₹46 crore worth of illegal property”. He said that this was the new Himachal. “We will not stop until every trace of chitta is wiped out from Himachal. This fight is not just against traffickers, it is against the entire network of drug mafia and their empire”, he asserted.