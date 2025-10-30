Dial 1076 to get driver’s licence, registration certificates in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched an initiative on Wednesday to provide 56 faceless services related to driving licences and vehicle-registration certificates.

The development comes after the RTA across Punjab has a huge backlog of registration certificates (RCs) and driving licences which are yet to be printed across the state after the tender of the previous firm, who was engaged to print the same, expired.

Mann put a lock at a RTO here as a mark of symbolism, saying the lock has been put on the “inconvenience” caused to the common man and “corruption”.

Interacting with the media, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab had become “slaves of the bureaucracy and their corrupt deeds” in the post-Independence period.

However, the state has been freed from it today, he said, adding that people will now get their driving licences, vehicle-registration certificates and other services by a single phone call on helpline number 1076.

Kejriwal said that a total of 56 major services related to driving licences and vehicle registration certificates have now been made completely faceless.

These services can be accessed through “seva kendras” set up across the state or by dialling 1076, he added.

In his address, Mann said people faced a lot of inconvenience at the RTOs earlier and this has now come to an end.

The step was in consonance with the AAP government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the chief minister said.

The CM categorically said that none of the employees will be shunted out and their services will be duly utilised by the state government in other departments as per their eligibility. He said that contrary to the past when ribbons were cut to harass the people, now the state government is locking the offices to facilitate them in a big way. Mann said that the state government has so far closed 19 toll plazas in Punjab to ensure that the unnecessary plundering of people is checked.

Mann, Kejriwal launch 2nd phase of Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Sangrur : Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the second phase of Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur.

Mann said that the second phase of the yojana has been launched to facilitate the people, adding that around 16,000 pilgrims will be selected for this yatra from every assembly segment. Mann said that devotees will be taken for visits to Sri Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple, Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal, Jallianwala Bagh, the Partition Museum, and other religious places in Amritsar. He said that under this scheme, citizens will be taken for visits to several other sacred sites across the state like Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh too.

Punjab witnessing biggest political betrayal: Bittu

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday slammed CM Bhagwant Mann’s act of locking the RTA office in Ludhiana, calling it “the biggest political betrayal with the people of Punjab.” Bittu alleged that the move was nothing more than a publicity stunt aimed at misleading citizens.

Box

Major services that have been made faceless

Application for learner licence

Change of address in learner licence

Change of name in learner licence

Issue of duplicate learner licence

Issue of duplicate driving licence

Renewal of driving licence for which test of competence to drive is not required

Replacement of driving licence 8. Change of address in driving licence

Change of name in driving licence

Change of date of birth in driving licence