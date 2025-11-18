DIG Bhullar seeks de-freezing of bank accounts

Suspended DIG of Ropar range, Harcharan Singh Bhullar, has moved an application in court seeking de-freezing of his bank accounts in the wake of a looming financial crisis. Bhullar, who was arrested in a bribery case on October 16, is currently in judicial custody (HT Photo)

Bhullar, who was arrested in a bribery case on October 16, is currently in judicial custody. The defence counsel filed an application stating that Bhullar’s family is facing financial difficulties as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has frozen all bank accounts belonging to Bhullar, his son, and his father, including the latter’s pension account. The plea stated that the family is struggling to meet day-to-day household expenses.

The application was filed in the district court on Monday, requesting the de-freezing of these accounts. The court has issued a notice to the CBI and sought its response, which will be heard on November 20.

Bhullar’s counsel argued that although the CBI is probing a disproportionate assets case against him, freezing the accounts of his family members is adversely affecting their daily life. According to the counsel, the family is experiencing a financial crisis due to lack of access to income from farming and other sources.

The CBI has frozen not only Bhullar’s salary account but also his son’s salary account and his father’s pension account. Despite his son being an assistant advocate general in Punjab, he is unable to withdraw or use his salary. The freezing of accounts has also blocked income from rent and farming, making it difficult for the family to manage daily needs.

After Bhullar’s arrest in the corruption case, a search of his residence led to the recovery of ₹7 crore in cash, apart from gold jewellery. He has also been booked in a disproportionate assets case.