DIG Matoo visits Shopian; review election preparedness

South Kashmir's deputy inspector general of police visited Shopian to review election preparedness and security scenario in the district on Saturday.

During the visit the DIG Javid Iqbal Matoo chaired a comprehensive meeting with officers of Shopian police and CAPF.

SSP Shopian Anayat Ali Choudhary gave a detailed presentation regarding the security scenario and proactive measures, including enforcement of model code of conduct, security plan, security of contesting candidates/strong rooms, transport and communication plan taken by the police with other security agencies to address challenges at the grassroot level for peaceful conduction of the forthcoming assembly polls.

Police spokesman said the meeting focused on devising strategic measures to enhance security, combat the threat of OGWs as well as ANEs to ensure the peaceful conduct of forthcoming assembly election. “During the meeting, DIGP SKR Anantnag urged the officers to make successful and incident free conduct of elections and directed the officers to be more alert and vigilant in strengthening the security grid and to plug the gaps with strict security measures,” he said.