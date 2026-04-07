Directions issued by DC to regulate river rafting in Kullu

Emphasising the tourist safety, the Kullu district administration on Monday issued directions to adoptzero-tolerance policy against substance abuse for pilots and operators engaged in river rafting along with setting up of a single window counter system. The deputy commissioner, Kullu, said that it would be mandatory to maintain proper records of activities at every rafting stretch and to submit daily reports. (HT representative)

Under the single-window counter all rafting bookings shall be processed exclusively through the authorised system. The aim is to curb overbooking and overcharging.

The directions were issued by the Kullu deputy commissioner and chairman of the river rafting regulatory committee, Anurag Chandra Sharma, during the meeting of the regulatory committee. The meeting was held to review adventure activities, particularly river rafting, operating within the district which was attended by office bearers of various rafting organizations, and non-official members.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring strict compliance with safety standards and maintaining transparency in river rafting activities.

While reviewing adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) prescribed for rafting activities, he directed that it would be mandatory to maintain proper records of activities at every rafting stretch and to submit daily reports.

Expressing concern over illegal and unregistered adventure activities, he issued directions to take strict action against them. “In the event of any accident, it would be mandatory to immediately inform the district tourism development officer” said the deputy commissioner while reiterating, “The safety of tourists is paramount and that no form of negligence in this regard would be tolerated.”

“All associations were directed to operate under a framework of ‘self-regulation’ and to ensure complete compliance with government regulations. In the event of any violation of these rules, strict action would be taken,” DC told the members of the associations.

“To promote transparency, it has been made mandatory for every operator to regularly maintain a logbook and to submit details regarding monthly rides and tourist statistics”, DC said.

The deputy commissioner also presided over a meeting of the Larji Water Sports Society and directed the concerned officials to prepare and submit a detailed proposal, so that concrete decisions could be taken regarding the expansion of water sports and tourism activities in the region.

The proposal to start watersports activities at in the reservoir of the state-owned 126 MW Larji Hydroelectric Project has been hanging fire for a long time. The water sports society had been formed to start water ports at the dam.