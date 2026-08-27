Disgruntled leaders to hold ‘Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra’ in Sangrur on Aug 29

A faction of disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Sangrur has announced a ‘Punjab BJP Bachao Yatra’ on August 29 to voice its concerns before the party high command over recent organisational changes in the state unit. The differences in Punjab BJP surfaced earlier this month after the party appointed six new district presidents as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure. (HT File)

BJP leader Randeep Singh Deol said party workers would hold a protest against Punjab BJP organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasulu, alleging that the removal of six district presidents was carried out in violation of the party constitution.

Deol also alleged that leaders who had spoken against the state leadership were not invited to a meeting held in Patiala on August 24 in the presence of BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

He said the exclusion of these leaders had further fuelled resentment among party workers and leaders in Punjab.

Sangrur BJP district president Sarjiwan Jindal rejected the allegations and said party workers with grievances should raise them through the appropriate organisational forum.

“If they have any grievance with the party, they should raise it with the party,” Jindal said.

He also denied that Srinivasulu alone had taken the decision to remove the district presidents. Jindal said organisational appointments and removals were collective decisions and that no individual leader had the authority to make such changes independently.

The differences in Punjab BJP surfaced earlier this month after the party appointed six new district presidents as part of an exercise to strengthen its organisational structure.

Former Sangrur BJP president Maninder Kapial was among those affected by the changes.