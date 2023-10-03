News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dissolution of panchayats: IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari reinstated

Dissolution of panchayats: IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari reinstated

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 03, 2023 06:48 AM IST

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann took the decision to reinstate Tiwari, who was principal secretary, rural development and panchayats, on Friday, according to sources. He was also holding the charge of the principal secretary, water supply and sanitation

The Punjab government has decided to reinstate 1994-batch IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari a month after he was placed under suspension, along with another IAS officer, over the dissolution of panchayats in the state.

The Punjab government has decided to reinstate 1994-batch IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari a month after he was placed under suspension, along with another IAS officer, over the dissolution of panchayats in the state.
The Punjab government has decided to reinstate 1994-batch IAS officer Dhirendra Kumar Tiwari a month after he was placed under suspension, along with another IAS officer, over the dissolution of panchayats in the state.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann took the decision to reinstate Tiwari, who was principal secretary, rural development and panchayats, on Friday, according to sources. He was also holding the charge of the principal secretary, water supply and sanitation.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Tiwari and Gurpreet Khaira, director of rural development and panchayats, were placed under suspension on August 31 for premature dissolution of panchayats. The government had to withdraw the dissolution orders after they were challenged in a court.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out