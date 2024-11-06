Districts tour: Punjab guv proposes appointment nodal officers for VDCs

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday began a four-day visit to the state’s border districts and proposed appointment of nodal officers for Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in each village. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria paying homage to freedom fighters at Hussainiwala Martyrs’ Memorial in Ferozepur on Tuesday. (HT File)

The governor highlighted the committees’ role in raising awareness and strengthening security in the border areas while proposing appointing a designated officer for each village’s security committee to ensure better coordination between local residents and the administration.

While addressing VDC members in the village of Jodha Bhaini, near the India-Pakistan border, Kataria urged the committees to remain united against anti-national forces and hold at least one meeting every month.

Kataria encouraged committee members to keep the police and Border Security Force (BSF) informed about any suspicious activities, particularly in relation to smuggling and cross-border drug trafficking.

“The neighboring countries have realised that they cannot challenge India directly which is why they resort to disruptive tactics, such as using drones to smuggle drugs into India,” Kataria said. He added that the VSCs play a key role in alerting authorities about such activities and urged the public to support these efforts.

The governor also called for collective efforts to fight drug abuse and urged youth in villages to engage in constructive activities and keep away from negative influences.

On Tuesday, the governor visited Fazilka and Ferozepur districts. He is scheduled to visit Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts on Wednesday. On Thursday, Kataria will visit Pathankot district.

Tribute to freedom fighters

During his visit to Ferozepur, Kataria paid homage at the Hussainiwala Martyrs’ Memorial to honour those who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence. The governor offered floral tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and revolutionary BK Dutt. Kataria also held a special meeting with BSF, army, civil, and police officials to discuss issues of internal and external security in the border region, including drug and arms trafficking.