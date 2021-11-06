Diwali: 100 people suffer eye injuries, burns in Chandigarh tricity area

At least 32 people suffered eye injuries and 64 were left with burns while bursting crackers in the tricity on Diwali.

However, doctors claimed that the number of cases saw a dip as compared to previous years. Dr SS Pandav, head of the advance eye centre, PGIMER ,said: “This Diwali, the number of patients reporting here with eye injuries has gone down. We have received only 15 cases, of which most are from other states. Only five cases are from the tricity, including three from Chandigarh.”

Of these, only 12 people needed surgical intervention. Most of the victims were bystanders as only five were bursting crackers when injured.

Last year, 27 cases were reported. “We are expecting a few cases in the coming days as well,” said Dr Pandav.

Also, four people with burn injuries reported to the department of plastic surgery. Two of these patients sustained major thermal injuries, while lighting candles. Another young patient received grievous hand injury while bursting a firecracker. These patients will need multiple surgeries over the next few days.

At GMCH-32, 21 patients reported with cracker injuries on Diwali. Of these, four were from Chandigarh and the rest from other states. While eight patients had eye injuries, one had ear injury and the rest had burns. Twenty of the patients have been discharged, while one is still hospitalised.

Around 24 cases of skin burns were reported at GMSH-16, and the patients were sent back after treatment. Four cases of cracker-related eye injuries were also reported, and two were referred to the PGIMER.

Meanwhile, at the Panchkula civil hospital, 16 burn injury cases were reported on Diwali. Most of the victims were children.

In Mohali, 12 adults while three children were injured while bursting crackers. Among the adults, seven sustained eye injuries and five had burn injuries on hands. Three children had sustained injuries owing to bursting crackers.

Two children, aged 2 and 4 years, sustained burn injuries on the hand and a six-year-old suffered burn injuries on the head. Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said: “All patients had minor injuries and were discharged after treatment”.

Pregnant woman sustains 65% burns while lighting diya

A pregnant woman sustained 65% burn injuries while lighting a diya at her house in Zirakpur on Diwali eve.

The incident took place at Balaji Enclave on the Patiala road on Wednesday. Police said the victim, Harpinder Kaur, is admitted to the PGIMER. While she has lost her baby, she is said to be in a critical condition.

Police said Harpinder, who stays on rent with her family, was lighting an earthen lamp when a bottle containing petrol caught fire.

Her husband, Gurvinder Singh, told police that he had run out of fuel for his scooter and had brought the petrol in a bottle. The victim’s daughter and mother-in-law were present in the house when the mishap took place.

Meanwhile, a high-end BMW car was gutted after it was reportedly hit by a rocket cracker in Zirakpur on Diwali. In all, there were five fire incidents reported owing to bursting of crackers in Zirakpur, said fire officer Rajiv Kumar.

A parked BMW car, owned by one Naveen Kumar, was gutted at Silver City around 9:30pm on Thursday. A fire tender doused the flames by 10:10pm.