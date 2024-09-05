Doctor ‘molested’ at Amritsar Government Medical College

An unidentified person was booked for alleged sexual harassment of a woman junior resident doctor at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Government Medical College, the police officials said on Wednesday. The incident comes close on the heels of the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor last month, an incident which triggered nationwide outrage.

The incident comes close on the heels of the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor last month, an incident which triggered nationwide outrage.

The woman doctor, in her complaint to the police, said that the incident took place at 10.00 pm on Monday when she was on her way to the hostel on her scooter after finishing work.

The woman alleged that a bike-borne man intercepted her on the medical college premises near her hostel. The victim, who hails from Delhi, alleged that the man snatched her purse and ‘touched her inappropriately’. The accused fled when she raised an alarm, she said.

“As per the statement of the doctor, two bike-borne men chased her and molested her. Taking action, the police have lodged an FIR under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)”, said Maninderpal Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP-North).

ACP added that after the complaint, police scanned the CCTV footage of the area.

“The accused tried to snatch the doctor’s purse. Our investigations are ongoing to identify the accused,” he added.