Doctor’s belongings stolen at PGIMER, third theft this year

A doctor’s belongings were stolen from the senior residents’ room near the gastroenterology ward at Nehru Hospital in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Dr Abhishek Yadav, said a bag containing his laptop, documents, and car keys was stolen. A theft case was registered.

Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said, “Police are checking CCTV footage. A photo of the suspect has been circulated and security staff has been alerted to keep watch and nab the accused.”

This is the third theft reported from PGIMER this year.

In August, a senior resident doctor had reported that his bag containing a laptop, hard disk and MC Book was stolen from the AUC Seminar Room.

In March, the gold bangle of a 70-year-old woman was stolen at PGIMER’s New OPD block.