Dog-bite relief committee in Panchkula awaited amid rising cases

Despite 5,699 cases of dog-bite reported in Panchkula till June this year, the district administration is yet to constitute a committee to compensate victims in compliance with the orders of Punjab and Haryana high court issued in November 2003. Despite 5,699 cases of dog-bite reported in Panchkula till June this year, the district administration is yet to constitute a committee to compensate victims. (HT Photo)

Administration officials blame the model code of conduct owing to the general elections for delay. In absence of the committee, residents as well as the victims are not aware where to file applications to seek compensation. In case a claim is filed with the municipal corporation, the applicant is directed to deputy commissioner (DC) office.

Taking up the issue of non-existent compensation committee in Panchkula, the members of Citizens’ Welfare Association (CWA) have shot off letters to the DC, assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, minister urban local bodies Subhash Sudha, chief secretary TVSN Prasad, Panchkula civil surgeon Mukta Kumar as well as municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta to form the committee on priority as “formation of committee is already over-delayed” to enable the victims to get the necessary justified / suitable compensation.

CWA president SK Nayar said, “The constitution of the committee has already been delayed by eight-months and also non-issuance of any guidelines to public to submit the requisite papers to whom victims have to submit for their claim for compensation or any other formalities.”

DC Yash Garg said, “I have issued directions to constitute the committee without any delay.”

It may be mentioned that Chandigarh earlier this month had set up the “Chandigarh Stray Animals Incidents/Accidents Compensation Committee” in compliance with high court orders. Even Mohali has set up the committee last year.

Chief secy had announced the committee in Jan

In January 2024, the then Haryana chief secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, had announced setting up of committees chaired by DCs in all districts, to determine compensation, with decisions expected within four months of claim submission.

This was announced after the chief secretary had presided over a meeting regarding the high court orders.

As per the directives of chief secretary, the DC-led committee was to include members such as the superintendent of police/deputy superintendent of police (traffic), sub-divisional magistrate, and a representative of the chief medical officer.

Meanwhile in the state, Deen Dayal Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana is already in operation to provide compensation for such accidents.

What the order said

Holding the state “primarily responsible” for paying compensation to people in incidents where stray animals are involved, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ruled that in cases relating to dog bite, the financial assistance should be at a minimum of ₹10,000 per teeth mark and where the flesh has been pulled off the skin, it should be a minimum of ₹20,000 per 0.2cm of wound. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were directed to set up committees to determine compensation for claims related to accidents caused by stray cattle or animals such as cows, bulls, oxen, donkeys, dogs, nilgai, buffaloes, and others. These committees should also cover wild, pet, and deserted animals.

