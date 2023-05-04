Thieves make off with gun from soldier’s house in Ambala

A double barrel gun and some valuables were stolen from a soldier’s house in Ambala Cantonment’s Defence Colony, police said on Wednesday. The soldier’s wife told the Ambala police that she was away to visit her husband since March 16. When she returned on Tuesday, she found her house ransacked, and a gun, along with 12 brass utensils, missing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The house was locked when the theft took place, as Sarwajeet Kaur, wife of the soldier, Harjinder Singh, who is posted with the Defence Security Corps (DSC) in Bhopal, was away to visit him since March 16.

Kaur told the police that when she returned on Tuesday, she found her house ransacked, and a gun, along with 12 brass utensils, missing. She said the thieves entered the house after breaking the window grilles. A theft case has been registered at the Panjokhra police station.