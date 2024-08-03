Draft voters’ list for Haryana assembly polls published

With the publication of the draft voters’ list on Friday, any citizen or representatives of political parties can check the names and other details of the electors in the list, Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) Pankaj Agarwal said. Haryana chief electoral officer said the resolution of claims and objections will be completed through the district election officer by August 26 and the final voters’ list will be published on August 27. (HT File)

“If there are any errors, claims and objections can be filed through Form-8 by August 16,” Agarwal said, adding that the publication of the draft voters’ list is a step in the direction of preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana.

He said the resolution of claims and objections will be completed through the district election officer by August 26 and the final voters’ list will be published on August 27. The CEO said that the Election Commission of India has streamlined the process for including names in the voters’ list. Now, new votes can be registered four times a year, on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1.

Gupta raises issue of alleged bogus voters in Panchkula

Meanwhile, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who represents the Panchkula assembly segment, met the CEO and raised the issue of alleged bogus voters in his constituency. Gupta submitted a set of documents and said the voters’ list contains a large number of names of the deceased individuals and people who have left Panchkula long back. Gupta said some voters have their votes registered in multiple locations.