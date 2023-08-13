Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 3.5-kg heroin seized in 2 Punjab districts; drone recovered in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 13, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday

A drone was recovered during a joint search operation of Tarn Taran police and Border Security Force (BSF) in Lakhna village in Bhikhiwind sub-division of Tarn Tarn on Sunday.

A drone was recovered from a well near the International Border in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. (HT photo)
Also, 3.5 kg of heroin was seized by Punjab Police and BSF jointly in two separate operations along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Ferozepur districts.

Divulging details, a spokesperson of the BSF said, “On August 13, on specific information, the BSF and Punjab Police jointly carried out a search operation in the outskirts of Lakhna village. During the search, the troops recovered a damaged drone. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter.”

He further said, “On a specific input, BSF troopers carried out a search operation in Dhanoe Kalan village situated along the border. During the search, a packet weighing around 530 gm, which was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, was recovered from a farming field of the village.”

He said, “Acting on a tip-off, another joint search operation with Punjab Police was launched on the outskirts of Machiwara village of Ferozepur district. During the search, three packets of narcotics (weighing 3 kg) suspected to be heroin were recovered from a paddy field of the village.”

The spokesperson said the heroin recovered in Amritsar and Ferozepur is suspected to be smuggled through drone from Pakistan.

