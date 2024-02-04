Drone-based drug smuggling module busted, 3 held with 650-gm heroin

The Jalandhar rural police arrested three drug peddlers, including the husband of a former sarpanch, with 650 gm of heroin allegedly smuggled from Pakistan through a drone. Superintendent of police (investigation) Jasnoor Kaur with three accused (standing behind with the faces covered) at CIA office in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gharinda village former sarpanch’s husband Rachpal Singh (60), and Rajdeep Singh (20) of Ghania village of Amritsar district, Gurpreet Singh (23).

Senior superintendent of police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said on January 31, the crime investigation unit of Jalandhar police arrested a heroin smuggler, Gurpreet Singh of Jandiala Guru of Amritsar district, from Bidhipur Chowk in Jalandhar with 100 gm of heroin.

“During interrogation, Gurpreet revealed about his two other accomplices and confessed that they had recently smuggled 2 kg of heroin from Pakistan through a drone. At this, police zeroed-in on both the accused and arrested them with 550 gm of heroin on Friday,” said SSP Bhullar.

The SSP said accused Rachpal had taken agricultural land, situated adjacent to the international border in Gharinda village, on lease and managed to send location of the fields to drug peddler named Shah on other side of the border. The heroin consignment was dropped at said location by Shah.

“Being senior citizen and husband of former sarpanch, accused Rachpal managed to procure heroin consignment with help of two of his accomplice Rajdeep Singh, a fellow villager, who worked as a coolie at Attari border. They were also accompanied by another wanted drug peddler Sandeep Singh, who looked after financial deals between smugglers on both sides of the border,” said Bhullar.

Police said all arrested members of the drug module will be produced before a local court for their custody.