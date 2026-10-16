‘Drug death’: Ludhiana chemist arrested, mob vandalises shop

An angry mob vandalised a medical store at Sabzi Mandi, Karabara Chowk, on Thursday following the death of a 32-year-old man, who locals alleged died after consuming intoxicating medicines bought from the shop. The chemist shop vandalised by mob in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The protesters damaged the store’s medicine stock and smashed its glass panes. When the shop owner, Jaswinder Kumar, objected, members of the crowd allegedly assaulted him. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, brought the situation under control and took the chemist into custody for questioning. Later, the police arrested the chemist for causing death due to negligence.

The deceased’s father stated that his son exchanged new jeans for the pills. The new jeans were recovered from his shop.

Jaswinder denied selling any intoxicating medicines, claiming the deceased had been consuming drugs. He said the shop’s digital video recorder (DVR) could provide footage to support his version.

DCP Vijay Alam, who reached the spot, said an FIR had been lodged against the chemist under Section 105 (causing death due to negligence) of BNS at the Daresi police station.

“A drug inspector will examine the medicines. It is too early to comment on anything at this stage,” he said.

AAP Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga described the incident as unfortunate. He added that they were taking necessary action based on the family’s statement.

“I have spoken to the police commissioner to ensure immediate action. The shop is being inspected. It has been alleged that the shop owner was also selling intoxicant tablets. Earlier, his brother used to run the shop, but he has since gone abroad. The victim reportedly purchased a tablet from the shop, consumed it and died. We are taking necessary action against the shop owner,” said the MLA.

Congress MP from Ludhiana and former Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticised the AAP government in a post on X, questioning how many more lives must be lost before the state government took responsibility.