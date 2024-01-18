Drug peddler held with 7-kg heroin in Ferozepur

The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug peddler and recovered 7 kg of heroin from his possession in Ferozepur on Thursday. The Special Task Force (STF) arrested a drug peddler and recovered 7 kg of heroin from his possession in Ferozepur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Vishaljeet Singh, assistant inspector general, Ferozepur, said the drug peddler, identified as Sukhwant Singh alias Tahli, was apprehended with 7 kg of heroin worth ₹35 crore and a motorcycle during a raid.

The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against him. DSP Rajbir Singh said the arrest was made following intelligence gathered during surveillance and checking operations.

The accused told the police that he had procured the heroin from across the border through a drone and had plans to distribute it.