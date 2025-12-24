Drug peddler’s property worth 1 crore attached in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached a residential house worth ₹1 crore, belonging to an alleged drug peddler, in capital Srinagar while two alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal, officials said on Tuesday. The accused is involved in FIR registered at police station Rainawari under Sections 8/20–29 of the NDPS Act. (File)

They said that in its crackdown on drug trafficking and assets generated through narcotics trade, Rainawari police station in Srinagar on Tuesday attached a double-storey residential house valued at approximately ₹1 crore, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

“The attached property comprises a double-storey residential house built on 12 marlas of land, situated at Sultan Mohalla, Saidakadal, belonging to the accused Nisar Ahmad Bota,” a police spokesperson said.

The accused is involved in FIR registered at police station Rainawari under Sections 8/20–29 of the NDPS Act.

The police said that during the course of investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through “illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking activities”. “Consequently, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act,” the spokesperson said.

The official said that the attachment proceedings were conducted strictly in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure and in the presence of two independent witnesses.

“As per the attachment order, the owner has been restrained from selling, leasing, transferring, altering, or creating any third-party interest in the said property until further orders,” the spokesperson said.

Two peddlers held

Meanwhile, police in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal have arrested two drug peddlers and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A team of police station Kheerbawani at a checkpoint established at Central University, Tullamulla Road, intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board. “They have been identified as Showkat Ahmad Bhat and Sameer Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Batwina, Ganderbal. During the search, a heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” said the police spokesperson.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Kheerbhawani. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the contraband,” the spokesperson said.